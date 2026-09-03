Westminster exempts diapers, formula, and feminine hygiene products from city sales tax

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster, Colorado, is eliminating its 4.25% sales tax on diapers, infant formula, and feminine hygiene products, a move the city says will save residents about $400,000 to $600,000 per year.

The Westminster City Council passed the tax exemption last week. It takes effect Nov. 22.

City Councillor Obi Ezeadi said the initiative was years in the making after hearing concerns about affordability from constituents and small businesses.

"Most of my constituents had been reaching out to me and saying, 'Hey, Obi, I can't find a childcare provider. I can't afford childcare, and you know, folks are paying second mortgages just to be able to go to work and find and have care for their kids. Small businesses were reaching out because they couldn't recruit and retain employees because of the childcare crisis," Ezeadi said.

To fund the exemption, the city drew on savings from capital improvement projects that came in under budget.

"We looked at our capital improvement plan, and there are several projects that actually came in under budget and we took all of those savings. There's always a creative way if you have the will to do it," Ezeadi said.

Ezeadi said childcare affordability has been added to the city's strategic plan as a priority. Westminster has also changed zoning rules to make it easier to open daycares and is working to reduce childcare providers' costs through a property tax rebate.

In 2023, Colorado exempted essential hygiene products from state-level sales tax. Denver, Aurora, Boulder, Lafayette, and Englewood have adopted similar legislation.

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