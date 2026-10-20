Westminster AMC theater forced to temporarily close due to ‘imminent health’ hazard posed by mice

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — “Ratatouille” might have been an endearing movie to watch at the theater with the whole family, but a real-life mice problem left health officials in Jeffco no choice but to close the curtains this weekend.

AMC Theatres Promenade 24 in Westminster was ordered to close Oct. 15 through the weekend following an inspection by Jeffco Public Health due to the presence of pests after they received a complaint.

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Health officials “observed mice, mice droppings, and open possible entry points,” after which an imminent health hazard closure was issued for the movie theater so they could deal with the pest and become compliant again, according to a news release.

An analysis by Denver7 showed the last inspection at the movie theater in Westminster occurred in December 2025. No violations were found at the time.

Denver7 has reached to AMC for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.