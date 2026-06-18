WestJet passengers deplaned, bused back to terminal at DIA after 'incident'

Passengers aboard a West Jet plane at Denver International Airport bound for Calgary were deplaned and bused back to the terminal after an aborted takeoff on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

No injuries were reported in the 12:30 p.m., according to an airport spokesperson, who said they could not provide details about what occurred.

Witnesses and Denver police say two of the plane's tires blew during takeoff. WestJet and the Federal Aviation Administration did not respond to requests for information by the time of publication.

This is a developing story that may be updated.