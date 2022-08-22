Westbound US 36 reopened after serious crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The westbound lanes of U.S. 36 near West Flatiron Crossing Drive have reopened after a lengthy closure due to a serious crash.

The closure was between West Flatiron Crossing Drive and Colorado Highway 170 near Superior after the crash was reported around 8:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. It reopened around 11 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol later confirmed it was a four-vehicle crash. One of the drivers had to be taken to the hospital for injuries, but the severity is not known at this time, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. Three drivers involved were not injured, he said.

The Broomfield Police Department was diverting traffic off of the highway at the Flatiron Crossing Drive exit. There were significant delays in the area, according to the police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

