Westbound lanes of I-70 west of Glenwood Springs closed for crash

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed just west of Glenwood Springs due to "fire activity crash," the Colorado Department of Transportation reported.

The road closure begins at Highway 6 near the small community of Chacra at milepoint 109.



The reason for the closure was only listed as "fire activity crash," so Denver7 is working to learn more.

Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority said drivers should expect "an extended closure." Currently, they are being diverted to Highway 6.

This is a developing story and will be updated.