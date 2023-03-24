Westbound lanes closed on East Vail Pass due to multi-vehicle crash

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed on East Vail Pass due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT photoshopped company names off of truck)

The lanes closed around around 8 a.m. Friday. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Details were not immediately available on the cause of the crash or any injuries.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The closure runs from the Copper Mountain exit (exit 176) to Vail.

Drivers in the area were diverted onto the south frontage road. Other westbound travelers may be detoured at Copper Mountain to Highway 91 and US 24 as an alternate route.

Visit COTrip.org for the latest on traffic and road conditions.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 24, 8am

This is a developing story and will be updated.