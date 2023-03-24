Watch Now
Westbound lanes closed on East Vail Pass due to multi-vehicle crash

Vail pass crash march 24 2023
Colorado Department of Transportation
Vail pass crash march 24 2023
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 11:23:22-04

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed on East Vail Pass due to a multi-vehicle crash.

vail pass crash march 23 2023 Colorado Department of Transportation

The lanes closed around around 8 a.m. Friday. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Details were not immediately available on the cause of the crash or any injuries.

vail pass crash march 24 2023 Colorado Department of Transportation

The closure runs from the Copper Mountain exit (exit 176) to Vail.

Drivers in the area were diverted onto the south frontage road. Other westbound travelers may be detoured at Copper Mountain to Highway 91 and US 24 as an alternate route.

Visit COTrip.org for the latest on traffic and road conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

