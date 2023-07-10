Westbound I-70 off-ramp at Chambers Road closed Monday for an investigation into a deadly car crash

DENVER — One person died and another person was taken to the hospital following a car crash near the intersection of Chambers Road and East 40th Ave. Monday around 2 a.m., according to Aurora police.

Officers did not know the extent of the second person's injuries.

Investigators closed the Westbound Interstate 70 off-ramp and the Northbound lanes of Chambers Road.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. near North Chambers and East 40th Ave. in the Gateway Park neighborhood. One person…

Chambers Road to Eastbound I-70 is open and Southbound Chambers Road is open.

As of 5:45 a.m., Aurora police did not have an estimate for when the roads closed would reopen.