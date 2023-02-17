Westbound I-70 closed near Limon due to 'serious injury crash'

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed just west of Limon due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The roadway is closed between US 24 and Cedar Point.

Colorado State Patrol described the situation as a "serious injury crash."

Interstate 70 Closure:



Our Troopers are working a serious injury crash on I-70 just west of Limon.



Currently the westbound lane is closed at that location. — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) February 17, 2023

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story.