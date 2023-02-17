Watch Now
Westbound I-70 closed near Limon due to 'serious injury crash'

Posted at 8:32 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 22:33:10-05

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed just west of Limon due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The roadway is closed between US 24 and Cedar Point.

Colorado State Patrol described the situation as a "serious injury crash."

Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story.

