Westbound I-70 reopens between Loveland Pass and Eisenhower Tunnel after safety closure

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 temporarily closed Monday afternoon between the Loveland Pass exit and Silverthorne due to safety concerns on the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure lasted between exit 216 and exit 205 westbound. It reopened around 3:20 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Boulder reported that winter conditions, including snow and high winds, will continue in the mountains through Monday. Many roads are icy.

Current travel times from Denver to Silverthorne are 2 hours and 15 minutes, as of 3:10 p.m.

Drivers of vehicles that have a high profile or are empty or light should be aware of road advisories and restrictions in the mountains, Front Range and across eastern Colorado, the NWS said.

Snow showers will start to diminish on Monday evening, the NWS said.

The NWS said Monday's snow showers over the plains will bring wind gusts of 30 to 55 mph with possible blowing dust and reduced visibility.

This storm system will bring colder temperatures and snow to the state late Thursday through Saturday morning. Travel will be impacted by this storm across most of northeast Colorado, the NWS said.

Per Colorado's Chain Up Law, commercial motor vehicles on I-70 between Dotsero and Morrison must carry sufficient chains or alternative traction devices between Sept. 1 and May 31. These must be installed while chain laws are in effect. Fines can reach up to $1,000.