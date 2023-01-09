Westbound I-70 closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to crash involving two semis

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel after a semi truck lost its brakes and crashed Monday morning.

The driver crashed around 7:10 a.m. coming down toward Silverthorne, according to Summit Fire & EMS. The semi struck a second truck, which overturned.

The driver of the struck truck, which was hauling pipe, was transported to a hospital with a minor injury, Summit Fire & EMS said.

To avoid the crash, take Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.

The Colorado State Patrol Hazardous Materials Unit will clean up the spilled fuel.

Around 9 a.m., CSP said it will take about three hours to clean up the crash.