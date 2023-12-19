Watch Now
Westbound I-70 closed at Hanging Lake due to crash

Posted at 7:10 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 21:10:56-05

NO NAME, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Hanging Lake due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The interstate is shut down at Exit 125, roughly six miles east of No Name.

Details about the crash were not immediately available. Drivers should expect delays, according to CDOT.

This is a developing story.

