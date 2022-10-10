Watch Now
Westbound I-70 between Kansas border, Burlington remains closed due to semi fire

I-70 WB closed near Kansas border due to semi fire oct 10 2022
Colorado State Patrol
Posted at 8:50 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:51:59-04

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. — A semi fire early Monday morning has kept the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed for several hours near the Colorado-Kansas border.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the interstate closed just before 5 a.m. between the state border and the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington.

The closure is about 11 miles long.

Colorado State Patrol is working at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's not yet clear when I-70 will reopen to traffic.

