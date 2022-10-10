Westbound I-70 between Kansas border, Burlington remains closed due to semi fire

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. — A semi fire early Monday morning has kept the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 closed for several hours near the Colorado-Kansas border.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the interstate closed just before 5 a.m. between the state border and the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington.

The closure is about 11 miles long.

Colorado State Patrol is working at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's not yet clear when I-70 will reopen to traffic.