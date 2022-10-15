Watch Now
Westbound I-70 at Avon reopened after fire activity

Posted at 8:42 PM, Oct 14, 2022
UPDATE: Westbound I-70 at Avon is back open, CDOT said in a tweet Friday.

AVON, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Avon due to fire activity, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Friday night.

The interstate is closed between Avon (exit 167) and Edwards (exit 163).

CDOT said drivers should expect delays.

The department did not provide further details about the fire activity.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

