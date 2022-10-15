Westbound I-70 at Avon reopened after fire activity

UPDATE: Westbound I-70 at Avon is back open, CDOT said in a tweet Friday.

AVON, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Avon due to fire activity, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said Friday night.

The interstate is closed between Avon (exit 167) and Edwards (exit 163).

CDOT said drivers should expect delays.

The department did not provide further details about the fire activity.

