West parking lot at Alderfer/Three Sisters Park will close until January for upgrades

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The west trailhead and nearby roadside parking area at Alderfer/Three Sisters Park will close to the public next month through January 2026 for multiple upgrades.

Jefferson County Open Space (JCOS) said this closure will allow crews to expand the existing parking lot, replace the restroom and kiosk and improve signage. They will also better the Bluebird Meadow Trail on the north side of Buffalo Park Road near that parking lot and Wild Iris Trail on the south side.

The west parking lot is located at 5136 South Le Masters Road.

Denver7

The east parking lot, at 30357 Buffalo Park Road, will stay open, as will the limited roadside parking near that trailhead.

In addition, parking is available at Wilmot Elementary School outside of school hours.

Jefferson County Open Space

While this construction is happening, Jefferson County Transportation & Engineering will work to improve Jefferson County Road 73, which runs from Evergreen Lake, between May and November. This will likely result in extra congestion in downtown Evergreen and along the county road, JCOS said. The Evergreen Park & Recreation District said crews will replace the bridge at the intersection of Little Cub Creek Road and Jefferson County Road 73, and will widen the shoulders.

Between August 2023 and the spring of 2024, JCOS treated about 240 acres of ponderosa pine and Douglas fir forests at Three Sisters to reduce the risk of a catastrophic wildfire and improve plant and wildlife habitat. This work closed multiple trails north of Buffalo Park Road. Composite wildfire risk maps created for the 2022 JCOS Forest Health Plan found that wildfire risk was high for Three Sisters.

Click here to learn more about JCOS's forest management.