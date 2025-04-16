'We're not going to stop': Families of victims fighting to increase charges for careless driving in Colorado

DENVER — A new Colorado bill that has been introduced in the senate aims to increase punishments for those who drive carelessly in the state.

Currently, under state law, careless driving resulting in death is a class 1 misdemeanor, that is punishable by $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

SB25-281 would increase the charge to a Class 6 Felony. It would also strengthen requirements for chemical testing drivers on the scene of these crashes.

Wednesday, a group of families who have lost loved ones to careless drivers joined state legislators, law enforcement officers and advocates in support of this new bill.

If the charge is increase to a felony it would then be punishable by $1,000 to $100,000 fine, 12 to 18 months in jail and a year of mandatory parole.

Victoria Ciegelski, who lost her 13-year-old son Alex Mackiewicz in March of 2024, has been fighting for stricter penalties for careless drivers since his death.

"That's the only thing we can fight for right now, justice for other families," she said, "There are people who says, well, 'accidents happen.' I can assure you their opinion about the matter will quickly change when they come and see their child in a casket put by careless driver who just didn't care enough to pay attention."

Denver7 is tracking vulnerable road user deaths in Colorado in the infographics below:

Wednesday, the bill was discussed in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where public testimony was heard.

Tristan Gorman, Policy Director for the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar said they are against this bill.

"From the perspective of criminal law and the state trying to deter conduct, you simply cannot deter accidental conduct with an increased criminal penalty," Gorman said, "And from the defense perspective, if they're charged with a felony and there's no misdemeanor for the DA to offer for a plea bargain, then a lot more of these cases are going to go to trial. That puts victims and victims family members through the trial process in the criminal legal system and re-traumatizes them unnecessarily."

But Cegielski and other families who have been impacted by careless drivers said they will keep fighting until drivers are held more accountable for their actions.

"This is the beginning. This is the furthest we went so far. But it is a beginning, and it makes me motivated that there are ears willing to listen, and they are people who is willing to support. Let's see what's going to happen, because we're not going to stop," she said.

There was no vote on the bill on Wednesday.

Lawmakers said it will be discussed again on Monday.

It still has to pass committee before it can head to the Senate and House.

