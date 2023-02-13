'We're lucky people': In honor of American Heart Month, family speaks about life-saving transplant

THORNTON — February is American Heart Month, a chance to raise awareness about heart disease, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports is the leading cause of death in the United States. It has been the deadliest disease in America since 1950.

According to the CDC, congenital heart defects (CHDs) are the most common kind of birth defect.

Lea Birbilas and Athena Iglesias had their lives changed by CHDs when their twin babies were born in 2022.

Birbilas and Iglesias knew after their first date they would start a life together. The two now have twin girls, Maya and Estella, who each have distinct personalities.

“Stella is three minutes older, and she is super laid back," said Birbilas. “Maya has always had a very strong personality. She was known for her personality when she was in the hospital.”

When Iglesias was 20 weeks pregnant, the family learned Maya would have congenital heart defects.

“Congenital heart defects are one of the largest reasons why kids don't make it past one year," said Birbilas.

Maya has a handful of different defects that required a heart transplant, which she got on December 5 after spending months in the hospital.

“It's a very risky surgery, and a lot of kiddos don't make it through," said Iglesias, who described the surgery as terrifying. “You're sending your child into a completely unknown situation, completely out of your control. And, you know, it's her only shot at surviving.”

In the midst of the fear surrounding the surgery, Birbilas and Iglesias were able to comprehend the gift given by total strangers through organ donation.

“You have this immense feeling of gratitude, because some family chose to save your kid, and save multiple kids," said Birbilas. “They are having the worst day of their life, and they're choosing light over darkness.”

The family was able to bring Maya home for the first time around two weeks ago.

“Lots of moments of awe, where you just stop and you're like, wow, this is what we've been waiting for for a long time," Iglesias said.

The couple also said the doctors and nurses working at Children's Hospital Colorado are actual superheroes.

"The people at Children's Hospital Colorado, they're incredible. They saved her life multiple occasions, over and over and over again, and supported us in a really human way too," Birbilas said.

Maya is immunocompromised, and will live with specific health needs. Her parents said she could require another heart transplant one day.

The family has a GoFundMe posted in order to help cover hospital and other health expenses for Maya. They have raised almost $30,000 of their $45,000 goal.