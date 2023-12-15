'We're human and we need help': Migrant families seek shelter under Denver bridge

DENVER — The influx of migrants in Denver does not appear to be slowing down.

The city's housing and migrant crisis are now colliding, causing dozens of families to seek shelter underneath a bridge.

Denver7 spoke with Mari Urbane, who said she has been living in a tent for the past few days with her two small children, ages 4 and 9. "There's a lot of people, a lot," Urbane said in Spanish.

The growing crisis has been a call to action for community members, including Lisa Wimberger.

"These are babies, these are sick children," said Wimberger, "I'm horrified."

Wimberger said she has been stepping up to help families get into housing, "The system is overwhelmed, we can't get people off the streets fast enough. I've placed 9 people since Sunday in warm homes for the winter. I'm looking at two apartments today for two families of three, with infants."

Wimberger said she's been able to help pay for the expenses through a GoFundMe page she started to help the families.

"Everyone deserves a home, including our residents unhoused in Denver. But these people don't speak the language, these people have infants with no formula and no diapers and no clothes. They're not prepared for winter," added Wimberger. "As I've been talking to them over the weeks, they're professionals. They're family, people. All they want to do is work and take care of each other."

Denver7 asked Urbane what her biggest message was, to which she responded in Spanish, "That we're human — we're human and we need help."

In response to the claim that Urbane and her children were kicked out of the Radisson Hotel shelter, Denver7 received the following statement from a Denver Human Services spokesperson:

"While the Radisson is currently in use as one of the City and County of Denver’s migrant shelters, it will soon transition to a House1000 site.

Because we understand that some parents have formed connections and enrolled their children in nearby schools, we provided families with the option of either working with our nonprofit partners to form a long-term plan to stay in the area or gave them the option of simply transferring to another shelter in Denver. No family was discharged out of the Radisson migrant shelter because of this move and we continue to encourage families to come inside and out of the cold."

'We're human and we need help': Migrant families seek shelter under Denver bridge