'We're grateful': Former RTD bus commuters gifted used car

DENVER — Following a couple's public call for increased safety on RTD's bus and rail lines, a generous Denver7 viewer stepped in to gift a used car to the pair.

"We were using the 15 RTD," Paul Wood said. "We have dealt with plenty of situations on the bus, some frightening, some easygoing, and some, you know, very revealing episodes on the bus for sure."

RTD riders still focused on advocating for change

During the summer, Wood and his wife detailed some of what they'd experienced over the course of five years on RTD's 15 bus.

"If it's not somebody doing drugs in the back of the bus, it's beer, alcohol, whatnot — someone's always starting fights," Wood said during an interview with Denver7 in June.

Earlier this month, the same route was thrust into the spotlight once again after Aurora officers shot and killed a man on a route 15 bus. Officers said the man was armed with a knife and in the hours prior had threatened people, and robbed a corner store.

Shortly after the story aired, Wood said he was contacted by Mercedes Loftis of an area nonprofit. Wood said Loftis offered a used car for the couple to use.

"It's a 2006 Saturn L300," the man said. "It's been great ever since."

Wood said the car helps him and his wife feel safer while commuting to work and completing everyday tasks.