Weld County Sheriff's Office searching for man who allegedly jumped off TV tower

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of jumping off a TV tower.

The incident happened Wednesday just outside Frederick.

According to the sheriff's office, when the man pulled his parachute, he lost his camera, which filmed the jump.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

WCSO said the act was not only "incredibly dangerous" but also considered trespassing.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-350-9600. Tipsters can also call WCSO's tipline at 970-304-6464 or email Crimetips@weld.gov.

E.W. Scripps, Denver7's parent company, does not own the impacted TV tower.