Weld County Sheriff's Office recovers a GMC truck stolen via check fraud; search continues for suspect

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Weld County are searching for a man suspected of check fraud and stealing a nearly $92,000 GMC truck.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for suspect Brad Bauer in connection with this case, which started on Jan. 3, 2024.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

That day, Weld County deputies responded to Mike Maroone GMC after a person reported a stolen vehicle.

During the subsequent investigation, the sheriff's office determined that Bauer allegedly wrote a personal check for the car on Dec. 9, 2023, but did not have funds to cover the purchase.

Investigators said a stolen vehicle was later located using OnStar. It was found in the Pike National Forest on a forest road. Deputies were able to recover the truck.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are working to locate and apprehend Bauer, who has an active arrest warrant in this case for suspicion of motor vehicle theft and check fraud.

Anybody with information about this case or Bauer's whereabouts is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can remain anonymous. Tipsters can also email warrants@co.weld.co.us.

