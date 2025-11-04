Weld County Sheriff's Office: 'Ghost cars' are haunting Colorado toll roads

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — It might be just a couple of days after Halloween, but the spirit of the holiday still haunts Colorado’s toll lanes in the form of “ghost cars.”

On Tuesday, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers about a scam involving “ghost cars” that use duplicated license plates.

The sheriff’s office stated that fraudsters copy valid permanent plates and place them on out-of-state vehicles, resulting in toll violations being billed to the rightful owner of the plates.

A similar scheme with temporary tags was reported in New York, where one victim received a $600 toll bill sent to collections.

If this happens to you, file a report with local police and notify the DMV.

After filing a police report, dispute the toll charges with documentation.