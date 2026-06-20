Weld County sheriff's deputy arrested on domestic violence charges

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and faces domestic violence charges including stalking, harassment and assault, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Alex Porter, 23, was arrested Thursday and is now on unpaid administrative leave, the release said. He is also accused of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree official misconduct.

The alleged misconduct occurred in May, and the sheriff's office "learned of the allegations through an internal investigation that took place over the course of the last week," officials said in the release.

"Law enforcement officers are expected to hold themselves to a higher standard than the average citizen. It is unfortunate that this incident occurred, but justice must be applied equally” Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said.

Porter has been with the Weld County sheriff's office for four years, according to the release.