Weld County man sentenced for sexually assaulting multiple juveniles

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man convicted of sexually assaulting several juvenile females will be spending the next five decades behind bars.

Anthony Abreo, 55, was sentenced to 54 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections, the Weld County DA’s Office announced Wednesday.

A jury convicted Abreo last year of one count of sexual assault on a child and six counts of sexual assault on a child – pattern of abuse.

“This man preyed on some of the most vulnerable young girls starting back in 1998,” Deputy District Attorney Yvette Guthrie said in a statement. “For years, this monster thought he got away with tormenting these girls, but that ends today. He’ll no longer have the opportunity to victimize anyone else in our community.”

Abreo was sentenced last month and is now in the custody of the Colorado DOC.