Weld County irrigation canal overflows, floods roads, yards

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Weld County officials said heavy rain caused an irrigation canal to overflow, flooding roads and yards near Fort Lupton Saturday.

Residents living near County Road 35 and Eagle Street told Denver7 that at least nine properties have been impacted.

Farmers Reservoir and Irrigation Company, which owns the canal, has not released a public statement regarding the flooding.

The Weld County Office of Emergency Management, the agency handling the response, said a heavy amount of rain caused a rapid rise in water levels, causing several adjacent yards to flood.

There is no word on the amount of damage or if anyone has been displaced.