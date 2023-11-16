Watch Now
Weld County deputies searching for suspects following vehicle theft

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:53 PM, Nov 15, 2023
GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people following a vehicle theft Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim called 911 after their vehicle was stolen from the Windsor area. The victim followed their stolen car before a deputy intervened.

The sheriff's office said three occupants spotted the deputy, bailed out of the vehicle in the area of 16th Avenue and 2nd Street in Greeley and ran away. The driver was apprehended, according to WCSO.

Deputies are still searching for the other two occupants — a male and female. The sheriff's office said the female was wearing a red shirt.

Residents who live in the area of 16th Ave. and 2nd St. are asked to review their surveillance video for any suspicious activity around 12:49 p.m. Footage can be sent to Deputy Cody Kollath via email at ckollath@weld.gov.

