Weld County deputies searching for Indigenous woman last seen Wednesday

DEL CAMINO, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Indigenous woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Jessica Katherine Sloan, 41, was last seen by deputies during a welfare check at the Circle K gas station in Del Camino around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office said she declined medical treatment and declined a ride to a shelter.

At that time, Sloan had not been reported missing, according to the sheriff's office.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Sloan is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white top, a black jacket and black pants. She was also carrying a black bag.

Sloan is a member of the Ogala Lakota Sioux Tribe, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies believe she may be trying to get a ride to Rapid City, South Dakota.

Anyone with information about Sloan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 970-356-4015.