Weld County deputies looking for suspects, vehicle after alleged road rage shooting

DENVER — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy was shot Friday morning north of Platteville in what deputies are investigating as a road rage shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 85 just north of Colorado Highway 60, between Platteville and Gilcrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life threatening, according to sheriff's office spokesperson Joe Moylan. The sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that a road rage incident led to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect’s vehicle is thought to be a 2007-2013 dark blue Toyota Tundra with unknown plates. A man and a woman with dark hair were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s office. The truck was last seen headed north or west from U.S. 85 near LaSalle.

Deputies are still looking for the vehicle and any information about its license plate, according to Moylan.

Anyone with information on the truck or the suspects is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 970-350-9600, option 4, or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

