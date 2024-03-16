Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Weekly ski trip turns into overnight ordeal when about 50 women get stranded in bus during snowstorm

Colorado State Patrol attributed many major road closures to commercial vehicles' failure to comply with Colorado's chain law.
Denver Snowstorm Stranded Bus
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 21:30:20-04

DENVER (AP) — A weekly ski trip for about 50 women from the Denver area turned into an overnight ordeal when their bus got stuck in a snowstorm behind jackknifed semi tractor-trailers on their way back from Vail.

One woman called it a test of perseverance and patience, but she says they got to know one another better, helped a couple of women with medical issues and made it home safely after 22 hours.

Brenda Djorup says they did run out of food and water for a time and were limited in their use of the bathroom, but the women looked after each other.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here