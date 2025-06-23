Weekend Union Station work to impact multiple RTD commuter rail lines

DENVER — If you plan to use the train to get to Denver International Airport on Saturday, be prepared for delays as routine maintenance at Union Station is expected to impact the A Line and multiple other commuter lines.

The Regional Transportation District announced Monday that maintenance crews will perform work and inspect overhead wires on tracks 2 through 7 at Denver Union Station on Saturday.

This work will cause about 5-minute delays on westbound A Line service from 38th and Blake into Union Station, RTD said in a news release.

Other service impacts include:

B Line: For the duration of the service day on Saturday, the B Line will NOT include service to and from Union Station. The B Line will operate normal service between 41st•Fox and Westminster stations on Track 1.



B Line customers traveling from Westminster Station may connect to the G Line at Pecos Junction or 41st•Fox stations to reach Union Station. Customers should expect longer travel times, with northbound transfers taking up to 45 minutes. To minimize delays, riders who normally park at Westminster Station may consider parking at Pecos Junction or 41st•Fox stations and taking the G Line from there.

B Line customers traveling from Union Station should board the G Line on Track 8 at Union Station and switch to the B Line at 41st•Fox or Pecos Junction stations. B Line service will run as normal between 41st•Fox and Westminster stations.

The G Line will operate on track 8 at Union Station, and on Track 2 at 41st•Fox Station.

G Line: Service on the G Line will operate as normal from Union Station to Wheat Ridge•Ward Road Station; however, The G Line will arrive and depart on Union Station Track 8.

N Line: For the duration of the service day on Saturday, the agency’s N Line will NOT include service to and from Union Station. N Line trains will operate normal service between 48th & Brighton•National Western Center and Eastlake•124th stations. RTD is offering bus shuttle service for N Line customers between Union and 48th & Brighton•National Western Center stations for the entire service day on Saturday. N Line bus shuttle locations are as follows:

