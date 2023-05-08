Weekday access to Waterton Canyon closes for 2 weeks for annual dust mitigation

LITTLETON, Colo. — Waterton Canyon will close Monday for two weeks, excluding weekends, for Denver Water's annual dust mitigation work.

The canyon, a popular place for fishing, biking, walking, running and viewing wildlife, will remain open on May 13 and 14.

Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water, said the department recognizes this closure may be an inconvenience for some.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7

“By taking the time to reduce the dust early in the season, we’ll be able to provide a better experience for hikers, bikers and runners throughout the rest of the summer," Ransom said.

The final closure date is set for May 19.

In addition to the canyon, the parking lot near the entrance will also close to the public.

Waterton Canyon sees more than 100,000 visitors every year. It is the northern entry point to the Colorado Trail, which winds down to Durango.