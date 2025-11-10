'We had to give her a chance': Dog with gunshot wound saved by Logan County Humane Society

LOGAN COUNTY, Colo. — A dog is on the road to recovery after the Logan County Humane Society says she arrived at the shelter with a gunshot wound, prompting them to work with a local vet to amputate her front leg.

The animal shelter said the pit bull mix, who has been named Raya, was recently brought to the humane society with a gunshot wound. No details were available on how or why she was shot.

"She arrived scared and in pain, but her spirit shone through from the very beginning. Despite the trauma she endured, Raya greeted us with hope in her eyes and a wag of her tail, showing us she wanted to fight for her life," the Logan County Humane Society wrote on GoFundMe.

The team had a decision to make: euthanize Raya or attempt a life-saving surgery to remove her injured leg.

"Our team knew we had to give her a chance," the shelter said.

The nearby Veterinary Medical Clinic in Sterling stepped in to help and the surgery was a success.

Logan County Humane Society

Now, the pup is on the road to recovery. Raya recently had her surgery stitches removed and is back at the shelter recuperating. While she still needs to be spayed and will continue physical therapy, she is beginning to adjust to life on three legs.

The humane society said she loves people and short walks, and is friendly and eager for affection.

Once she is fully healed, she will become adoptable to a good home that "can offer her patience, understanding, and the chance to thrive as a tripod dog," the group said.

Logan County Humane Society

In the meantime, the GoFundMe will support her medical expenses and the Logan County Humane Society as it continues to ensure other dogs like her get a second chance.

Raya's story has touched the hearts of everybody at the humane society, the shelter wrote online.

"Our mission at the Logan County Humane Society is to protect and care for animals in need, and Raya’s journey is a testament to the resilience and hope we see every day," the shelter wrote on the GoFundMe. "Thank you for believing in Raya and helping us turn her story into one of hope and healing."

Denver7 has contacted the Logan County Sheriff's Office to see if they are investigating this case. We are awaiting a reply.