'We feel really, really lucky to have him': Colorado World War II veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

AURORA, Colo. — Loved ones came together Sunday to honor a local World War II veteran who is celebrating a big milestone. Isidore "Izzy" Sodos turned 103 years old.

Denver7 spoke with his two daughters, Aliza and Erica Sodos who threw their dad a party at his home in Aurora.

"We feel really, really lucky to have him around for so long, and to have him still smiling and communicating with us," Aliza Sodos said.

They say their dad joined the Air Force back in the 1940s and served for a few years.

"We're Jewish. His parents escaped the pogroms in Eastern Europe that were against the Jews. And then they moved to France. They came here before obviously the war. As a Jewish person, my dad felt very strongly about enlisting. He always had a passion for electronics," Erica Sodos said.

Izzy Sodos helped fix electronics that were used by pilots and firefighters during the war.

Years later, he started his own electronics company called Delmar Electronics in New York.

On Sunday, his only two daughters made sure to make their dad feel extra special with a party that included all of his favorites.

"We're going to do kind of our usual, which is pizza and cake and ice cream," Aliza Sodos said.

They were also joined by other friends and relatives.

"He's still here. It's amazing. He's had triple bypasses a couple of times and open heart surgery. He has stents in his heart. And he's going strong," Erica Sodos said.