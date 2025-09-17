‘We are the present in this fight for change’: Students walk out of school in wake out Evergreen HS shooting

DENVER — Students from several area high schools missed class on Wednesday to make their voices heard in the wake of the Evergreen High School shooting last week.

A group of over 100 students gathered on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol before marching through downtown streets to advocate for change that will end gun violence. The demonstration was organized by Students Demand Action, a student activist group that launched in earnest after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018.

“A lot of the time we wait for adults to act, and that doesn't always happen,” one student told the crowd before Wednesday morning’s march. “Being here today proves that we are the now and we are the present in this fight for change and in this movement.”

“My freshman year, we missed more school [days] because of shootings than we did snow days, which kind of points to two very big concerns of our current world, which is climate change and this gun violence epidemic,” said Norah Krause, an East High School student and Students Demand Action organizer. “We've grown accustomed to the fact that we're going to miss school because of this, and all the people here [...] signed up for that aspect of it when they showed up.”

“This is what's important to us.”

Another march was planned in Conifer, a neighboring community to Evergreen, Wednesday afternoon.

