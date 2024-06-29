WB I-70 at Lookout Mountain closed due to crash

DENVER — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Lookout Mountain are closed due to a crash Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-70 between Exit 256—Lookout Mountain and Exit 248—Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill is closed. There is no estimated time when it will reopen.

The crash at the El Rancho exit (251) has caused a traffic backup in the area.

CDOT is detouring traffic onto US 40 via Exit 254 west to Homestead Road, where westbound traffic can return to I-70.