Waymo caught on video driving through South Pearl Farmers Market during setup

A Waymo was caught on video driving through the South Pearl Farmers Market during set up on Sunday morning.

According to the market organizers, the Waymo entered the market before it was open to the public, and the vehicle drove around the barricades at Washington St. and Florida Ave., turned north onto South Pearl St. and continued through the market.

See the video of the Waymo driving through below from Hearth Denver

Waymo caught on video driving through South Pearl Farmer's Market during setup

All barricades and staff were in place at the entrance, but the access points also need to allow authorized vehicles into the site during setup, organizers said.

The Waymo was moving through the market at very slow speeds, and the farmer's market team moved ahead of the vehicle to alert vendors and crew memebers it was coming through. No one was injured.

Watch below: What to do if you’re in a crash with a Waymo

What to do if you’re in a crash with a Waymo

In a statement, a Waymo spokesperson said, “The trust and safety of the community is our top priority. We are dedicated to learning from this situation as we continue improving road safety in the cities we serve.”

We're told that the vehicle identified and worked to move out of the situation