Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Water main break prompts Pinery Water and Wastewater District to ask customers to limit water

This is a developing situation and Denver7 is working to learn more.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 23, 12pm
Water
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Pinery Water and Waste Water District said a water main break has led the department to ask customers to limit their water consumption Thursday afternoon.

The alert was issued around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The district confirmed a water main break on Pradera Parkway that is impacting water pressure for customers. They should expect low water pressure while the repairs are underway.

Pinery Water and Waste Water District said in the alert that it hopes "to be back to normal operations within 8 hours."

The Pinery is a Douglas County community near Parker.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.