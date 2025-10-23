Water main break prompts Pinery Water and Wastewater District to ask customers to limit water

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Pinery Water and Waste Water District said a water main break has led the department to ask customers to limit their water consumption Thursday afternoon.

The alert was issued around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The district confirmed a water main break on Pradera Parkway that is impacting water pressure for customers. They should expect low water pressure while the repairs are underway.

Pinery Water and Waste Water District said in the alert that it hopes "to be back to normal operations within 8 hours."

The Pinery is a Douglas County community near Parker.