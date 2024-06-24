Water issues leave Aurora mobile home park residents struggling to stay cool amid heat advisory

AURORA, Colo. — Residents at a mobile home park in Aurora struggle to stay cool as leaks and pressure loss in the water system have forced sporadic shutdowns, impacting their swamp coolers from working.

Brenda Horton, who's lived at the Green Acres Community for four years with her nearly 80-year-old mother, said the issues started on Friday.

"It didn't get real, real bad in here on Friday, as bad as it did yesterday," Horton said. "It was horrible in here yesterday. It got up to 88 degrees."

Horton told Denver7 the issues stem from a water system shutoff in the mobile home park.

In a physical letter dropped off to residents on Sunday, Green Acres staff warned of a boil water notice, saying the "drinking water system has experienced a loss of pressure today, June 23, 2024, due to excessive usage or leak(s) within the distribution system."

Denver7 reached out to Green Acres Community about the issues residents are facing, and they provided the following statement:

On Friday evening, we experienced a water leak at Green Acres that has led to intermittent water shut offs for residents across the property. We regret this inconvenience and have been working aggressively to repair the issue since Friday and through the weekend and aim to have a permanent fix quickly. In the meantime, we are trucking in portable water for all residents to ensure continuous access to water. We will continue providing residents with updates on this matter through our text message alert system, which we first activated on Friday, and through flyers. We encourage Green Acres residents to contact our property manager with any questions or concerns.

Horton said she is able to turn on her swamp cooler, but without water, it simply blows out hot air.

"It's a heat advisory today; what are we supposed to do?" she said.

Her biggest concern is her mom.

"I don't want her to have to come home; I don't think she can, you know, handle the heat like this," Horton said.

Because Horton's mobile home doesn't have running water during the day, she hasn't been able to wash dishes or flush toilets. She told Denver7 she has brought in gallons of water to help accomplish those tasks.