DENVER — A small plane nearly crashed into Devil's Thumb on the Fourth of July, and the scary moment was captured on video by a nearby hiker.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna 152 stalled and descended near Devil's Thumb, Colorado, around 12:30 p.m. The aircraft landed safely at its destination.

Watch: Small plane nearly crashes into Devil's Thumb on Fourth of July

The FAA is investigating the incident. The agency said the number of people on board is unknown at this time.