SpaceX delays flight to replace NASA's stuck astronauts after launch pad problem

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A launch pad problem has forced a flight delay to replace NASA's two stuck astronauts.

The SpaceX Crew-10 crew, which includes Colorado astronaut Nichole Ayers, needs to get to the International Space Station before Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams can head home after nine months in orbit.

Concerns over a critical hydraulic system arose less than four hours before the Falcon rocket’s planned evening liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The decision to cancel finally came down with less than an hour remaining in the countdown. The next launch attempt could come as early as Thursday.



