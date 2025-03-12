Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

SpaceX delays flight to replace NASA's stuck astronauts after launch pad problem

The SpaceX Crew-10 crew, which includes Colorado astronaut Nichole Ayers, needs to get to the International Space Station before two stranded astronauts can head home after nine months in orbit.
Posted
and last updated
CORRECTION SpaceX Stuck Astronauts
John Raoux/AP
CORRECTS NAME - Crew 10, from left, cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, astronaut Nichole Ayers, astronaut Anne McClain and JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi leave the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for a mission to the International Space Station, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
CORRECTION SpaceX Stuck Astronauts
Poster image (10).jpg
Poster image (9).jpg
nasa spacex crew 10 crew.jpg

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A launch pad problem has forced a flight delay to replace NASA's two stuck astronauts.

The SpaceX Crew-10 crew, which includes Colorado astronaut Nichole Ayers, needs to get to the International Space Station before Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams can head home after nine months in orbit.

Concerns over a critical hydraulic system arose less than four hours before the Falcon rocket’s planned evening liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The decision to cancel finally came down with less than an hour remaining in the countdown. The next launch attempt could come as early as Thursday.

  • NASA+ live streaming coverage of the delayed SpaceX Crew-10 launch:

We spoke with Ayers about the mission, and what it means for the future of deep space exploration. Read that story here.

Nichole Ayers

Science and Tech

CO astronaut on SpaceX Crew-10 mission, future of deep space exploration

Sam Peña

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.