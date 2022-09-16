Watch Now
Watch: Final call and end of watch for Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff

This is the final call and end of watch for Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff, who died in the early morning of Sept. 11, 2022, while responding to a welfare check.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 16, 2022
LAFAYETTE, Colo. – The funeral service for fallen Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff, who was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while responding to a welfare check, took place Friday at Flatirons Community Church.

The video below marks the moment the Arvada Police Department gave the final call and end of watch for Officer Vakoff, #1927.

“He was an extraordinary officer with incredible ambition, drive and passion. The men and women of the Arvada Police Department are forever grateful and proud to have served with Officer Vakoff and will never forget his ultimate sacrifice.”

Watch: Final call and end of watch for Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff

