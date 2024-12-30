Couple captures on video terrifying Custer County rockslide that closed 2 southern Colorado highways

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado couple was in the right spot on Sunday afternoon and captured on video the terrifying moment when the side of a hill appeared to fall apart before their eyes.

Sierra Wright and Quinn Rasmussen were getting ready to turn onto Colorado 165 from Colorado 96 in Custer County when large rocks from an adjacent hillside came crashing down onto CO 96, forcing the closure of both highways in the area.

“It was kind of scary for a second,” Rasmussen told KOAA-TV. “There was a point where we were maybe a little too close, but it was crazy.”

Rasmussen, who does contract work with different cities in the area, immediately jumped into action and even helped direct traffic around the slide.

“I always jump out and help whenever I can. It's just second nature,” he said.

Custer County rockslide

No injuries were reported, but according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the pair of highways will be closed for multiple days.

"At this point, CDOT anticipates a multi-day highway closure to allow an inspection by a geologist before crews can enter the slide zone and begin cleanup," the Custer County Sheriff's Office wrote in a social media post. "Specialized rockfall mitigation may also be needed. CDOT has requested and will deploy electronic sign message boards to be set up in Silver Cliff, Wetmore, and Rye."

CO 96 is closed from Wetmore to Westcliffe. CO 165 is closed just northwest of Rye to the CO 96 junction. Local traffic is allowed through.