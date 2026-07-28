CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Officials announced Tuesday that a 1-month-old baby who stopped breathing at a Centennial hotel last month is recovering at home with his parents after the quick actions of an Arapahoe County deputy.

On June 30, Arapahoe County deputies responded to a 911 call at a hotel located in the 9700 block of E. Geddes Avenue.

Bodycam video released Tuesday shows Deputy Abrams rushing into the hotel room and immediately starting to perform infant CPR until paramedics arrived.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Abrams continued CPR for more than five minutes while the baby’s father gave rescue breaths.

WARNING: This video below shows lifesaving efforts involving an infant and may be difficult for some viewers to watch.

Arapahoe County deputy credited with helping save 1-month-old baby

Thanks to those lifesaving efforts, officials said the baby's pulse was restored.

The baby, Kai, was taken to the hospital and is now back home with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia, according to deputies.

"Thank you to Deputy Abrams, South Metro Fire Rescue, our dispatchers, and the other deputies who helped give Kai a second chance. Your calm, quick response made all the difference, and because of your teamwork and dedication, one little boy has a bright future ahead of him," the sheriff's office wrote in an X post.

The sheriff’s office said the family was traveling through the Denver area on their way home when the emergency occurred.

There was no word on what caused the medical emergency or how long Kai was hospitalized.

