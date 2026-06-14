Was that a UFO—or a potato? Troops describe bizarre sight over Cheyenne Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Did a non-human intelligent lifeform visit a heavily fortified military installation in Colorado Springs in a potato a few years back? The answer is not so clear.

The alleged Cheyenne Mountain potato incident and several more like it were among the UFOs described in documents released Friday by the Pentagon, the third release since President Donald Trump directed his administration to give the public full disclosure of what it knows about alien life and mysterious objects in the sky.

The February 2022 potato incident over Cheyenne Mountain was a strange sight to behold, if the recently declassified FBI document is to be believed.

According to the document, five U.S. Army members at Fort Carson walked out of an office building on a clear February morning and saw an unearthly potato-shaped object hovering over Cheyenne Mountain.

“The object was ‘potato’ shaped with distinct edges and appeared to look painted in a creamy/whitish opalescent color,” according to an account in an FBI document. It was made up of “articulating fish scales or panels that were non-symmetrical, non-overlapping and irregular shaped.”

The men told the FBI that the object stayed motionless, shimmering, for about two minutes. Then it vanished in the blink of an eye.

None of the men had phones on them. There's no video, no photos. However, a rendering of the object was created and is part of Friday’s release.

DOD

Investigators looking into the incident suggested — with “low confidence — that it may have been “backscattering of sunlight" reflected from the mountain's snow and illuminating low clouds above.

But the men insisted it was a clear, cloudless day. No aircraft or balloons were believed to be in the area.

The four-page report, heavily redacted and attributed only to an “intelligence community partner,” said it didn't appear to be technology from a foreign adversary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report