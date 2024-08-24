Watch Now
Warehouse fire sends large plume of smoke over Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A warehouse fire in Commerce City sent a large plume of black smoke over the area Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at an industrial warehouse in the 4300 block of E. 60th Avenue.

Crews from South Adams Fire were able to extinguish the blaze around 9:30 a.m. but remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.

There have been no reports of injuries, and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

