Warehouse fire sends large plume of smoke over Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A warehouse fire in Commerce City sent a large plume of black smoke over the area Saturday morning.
The fire was first reported around 6:30 a.m. at an industrial warehouse in the 4300 block of E. 60th Avenue.
Crews from South Adams Fire were able to extinguish the blaze around 9:30 a.m. but remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.
There have been no reports of injuries, and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
NOAA using new drone to gather crucial weather information during active wildfires
Denver7 viewers come together to help man who lost his tools to the Alexander Mountain Fire
Colorado's quilt museum showcases intricately sewn masterpieces
Preview: Colorado special session to address Colorado property tax relief
Denver7's Nicole Brady tours The STEAD School again after expansion
At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We're standing up for what's right by listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the featured videos in the playlist above.