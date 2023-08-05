Wanted man barricaded himself inside storage unit, arrested several hours later

JOHNSTON, Colo. — A man who was wanted for several warrants was arrested several hours after he barricaded himself inside a storage unit in Johnstown Friday.

Authorities from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, Weld County Sheriff's Office and Johnston Police Department responded to a self-storage complex in the area of the Johnstown exit of Interstate 25 around 2 p.m. to locate a wanted fugitive with multiple no bond warrants, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a release. He was found inside a unit, according to the sheriff's office.

After several hours of negotiations, the Larimer County All Hazards Crisis Response Team (ACHR) was called in to assist. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was uncooperative and refused to speak to law enforcement or obey commands.

LCSO deputies and the All Hazards Crisis Response Team are in the area of the NW corner of the Johnstown exit on I25, at Johnstown PD's request, for assistance with a barricaded subject. Please avoid the area at this time. — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 4, 2023

At some point, the suspect "attempted to blindly ram his way out of the storage unit," according to the sheriff's office. He allegedly drove through the door and rammed into a law enforcement vehicle, nearly striking two deputies, before being taken into custody.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Zachary Widener, was wanted for:



Burglary

Failure to appear - Burglary

Failure to appear - Contempt of a protection order

Failure to appear - property damage

Failure to appear - criminal mischie

Widener was booked into the Weld County Jail for the warrants, as well as additional charges:

Two counts of criminal attempt - murder in the first-degree - peace officer with extreme indifference

Failure or refusal to leave premises or property upon request of a peace officer

Criminal mischief

False reporting to authorities

Obstructing a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

The situation lasted for several hours. No law enforcement agents were injured, the sheriff's office said.