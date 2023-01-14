Wanted man arrested in Greeley after multi-agency vehicle pursuit

GREELEY, Colo. — Police arrested a wanted man Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Evans ended in Greeley, the Greeley Police Department said.

Around 8 p.m., Evans police officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near 35th Ave. and 37th Street. The vehicle did not stop and took off, Greeley PD said in a press release Friday.

Authorities believed the vehicle was occupied by a wanted suspect, according to Greeley police, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The suspect vehicle initially traveled west before the driver began heading eastbound on Highway 34 into Greeley.

Greeley police officers assisted with the pursuit as the suspect vehicle entered Greeley at 11th Ave. and Highway 34. An officer deployed a Stop Stick, a tire deflation device, to help stop the suspect vehicle, according to Greeley PD.

Despite the tire being completely shredded away, the driver kept fleeing authorities, Greeley PD said.

Around 8:16 p.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle, which slid into the front yard of a home at Balsam Avenue and East 24th Street in Greeley, the department said.

Authorities identified the driver as Raymond Ortega, 24, and a female passenger, 22. Ortega was wanted for two felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants, according to Greeley police.

In addition to the warrants, Ortega was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding and reckless driving. He was taken to the Weld County Jail.