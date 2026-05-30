Wadsworth Boulevard closed in Arvada after crash

Southbound Wadsworth Boulevard was closed Friday in Arvada between 64th and 62nd avenues, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation alert.
Officials said to expect delays.
This is a developing story that may be updated.
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