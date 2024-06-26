Voters decide special election, party nominees in Colorado's 4th District

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Voters in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District made some big decisions Tuesday night, setting the stage for the politics that will play out for the rest of the year.

Former Parker mayor Greg Lopez will soon be spending a lot of time in the nation’s capital.

Lopez won the special election to serve out the remaining term of former Congressman Ken Buck.

“I'm feeling good,” said Lopez. “I'm excited about going to Washington. I'm excited about the opportunity.”

Lopez will serve until January 3, when the person voters elect in November will take office and replace him.

Even though his stay will be short, Lopez could play a critical role.

Republicans control the U.S. House of Representatives by a narrow margin, so his vote may help move the party’s agenda.

He could also play a role in passing other important legislation.

“I am looking at what does the calendar look like for the next six months,” said Lopez. “We still have appropriation bills that need to be adopted. We still need to identify the farm bill, whether it's going to move forward or not. There is a lot of votes, you know, a lot of critical decisions that are going to be made over the next six months.”

Lopez says he plans to reintroduce legislation to create a non-citizen work permit program.

He said it would allow immigrants to go back and forth between the U.S. and Mexico.

“It's not amnesty, it's not a path to citizenship, but it's more focused on the labor market,” he explained.

He says that while it probably won’t pass during his short stay, he hopes the person who follows him will take up the effort.

He hopes that person will be fellow Republican Lauren Boebert.

Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s Third Congressional District, won the Republican primary for the Fourth Congressional District Tuesday night, defeating five other candidates.

“I am promising you that I will not let you down,” Boebert said as she faced cameras and addressed voters in the district. “I have you. I'm going to fight for you. I will be relentless.”

Boebert said if elected she will focus on the some of the same issues she has been working on in CD3, including helping farmers and ranchers.

“I'm very excited to continue that work, to continue to grow with farmers and ranchers and those who are in the ag business, ag community on a much larger scale, to see how I can better help them,” said Boebert.

Boebert will face the winner of the Democratic Party’s primary, Trisha Calvarese, a former speech writer and communications professional, in November.

While the district is Colorado’s most conservative, Calvarese believes she has a shot running against a polarizing figure like Boebert.

“We can defeat her,” said Calvarese, noting that fell short in getting a majority of the GOP primary vote Tuesday.

"I think it's the one that the nation's going to be watching,” said Calvarese.

Calvarese said she plans to show voters the contrast between her and Boebert on issues like reproductive healthcare.

“My definition of freedom seems to be a bit different than hers,” said Calvarese. “I believe women like me, people like my family, should have the right to choose their own reproductive healthcare with politicians like Boebert having nothing to do with it.”

As for Lopez, he said he is waiting for Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to send Congress a letter certifying his election.

He said once that happens, which he expects will take a few days, he will be able to be sworn in.