Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vote on Biden's pick to run FAA delayed amid GOP opposition

Phillip Washington
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - Phillip Washington, the nominee to become administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, testifies before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee at the Capitol in Washington, March 1, 2023. A vote on President Joe Biden's choice to run the Federal Aviation Administration, Denver International Airport CEO Washington, was delayed indefinitely Wednesday, March 22, in the face of an opposition blitz by Republicans, who say the nominee lacks enough experience in aviation to lead the agency, which is under pressure to stem a surge is dangerous close calls between planes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Phillip Washington
Posted at 4:50 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 18:50:59-04

The fate of President Joe Biden's pick to run the Federal Aviation Administration is in doubt.

On Wednesday, a Senate committee indefinitely postponed a vote on the nomination of Denver airport CEO Phillip Washington.

Washington has run transit agencies in Denver and Los Angeles, and he led the incoming Biden administration's transition team for the Transportation Department. But he has only been at the Denver airport since mid-2021, and Republicans say he lacks any experience in aviation safety.

Biden nominated Washington last July, but he never got a hearing last year. Democrats have ramped up a campaign on his behalf in recent weeks, rounding up endorsements from airline unions and several former FAA administrators.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here