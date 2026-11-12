Volunteers of America Colorado honors veterans whose service continues even after leaving the military

DENVER - Each veteran at Volunteers of America Colorado's Bill Daniels Veteran Services Center was recognized on Veterans Day.

VOA Colorado reports they served 16,983 veterans across the state last year. During this year, the organization said its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program helped keep 607 veterans and their families from becoming homeless and helped 866 find housing.

This work wouldn't be possible without the support of volunteers.

"We have a chance to live safely in our own homes in a country where we feel free and safe because of a veteran," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who spoke at the event.

Each of the veterans honored on Wednesday continued their service to this country even after their time in the military came to an end.

"You don't have to have a gun to protect this country. You have to have a heart, and you got to look out and see what's out there, and do what you can," said Kevin MacCary, retired US Army Colonel.

One of the veteran volunteers who was honored was EJ Walton.

"Volunteering is the greatest gift one human can give to another human," he said.

Walton left the military in 1962. He later fell on hard times and was briefly homeless. After he got back on his feet, he made a vow.

"I decided I was going to devote the rest of my life uplifting my veterans, providing them with what they need," said Walton.

He has now volunteered with Volunteers of America for more than a decade and also spends this time with various veterans groups.

"They should be acknowledged every day. I love my veterans," said Walton.